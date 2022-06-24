Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says

According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.(marchenko_family via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turn down the music!

A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.

According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.

Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and reportedly died from her injuries.
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck on Southwest Parkway
Love’s sentence will be decided on Friday.
Justin Love found guilty by jury
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl

Latest News

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Ellen Ensig-Brodsky, 89, a LGBTQ rights activist, poses in her home Wednesday in New York. Even...
At Pride events, celebrations amid a darker national environment
The defense had asked jury to consider 15-20 years.
Justin Love sentenced to life in prison
President Joe Biden discusses Friday what was lost in the Supreme Court decision overturning...
Biden: Roe affirmed 'fundamental right of privacy'