Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

A late-season cold front is on the way

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 105 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values could reach as high as 110 in some places. This is why there are some heat advisories in effect. Friday, we will have another 10% chance of an isolated pop-up shower or two. Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 106 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Heat index values could reach up to 110 in some places.  Saturday night, we will have a low of 72 after a cold front will enter the area.

Sunday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. However, we may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms along the cold front. Rain chances may even continue over into Monday & Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and reportedly died from her injuries.
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck on Southwest Parkway
Love’s sentence will be decided on Friday.
Justin Love found guilty by jury
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl
39-year-old Jason Christopher Myers.
Affidavit reveals new details in Scotland Park shooting

Latest News

Very Hot then Cooler
Hotter Before Relief
Very Hot then Cooler
Very Hot then Cooler
weather
A late-season cold front is on the way
A cold front arrives this weekend