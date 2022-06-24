A late-season cold front is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 105 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values could reach as high as 110 in some places. This is why there are some heat advisories in effect. Friday, we will have another 10% chance of an isolated pop-up shower or two. Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 106 with sunny skies and south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Heat index values could reach up to 110 in some places. Saturday night, we will have a low of 72 after a cold front will enter the area.

Sunday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. However, we may see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms along the cold front. Rain chances may even continue over into Monday & Tuesday.

