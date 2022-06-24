Melody is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson and Cassidy Diamond in the studio to talk about a dog named Melody.

Melody is a 3-month-old lab mix and loves kids, dogs, cats and pretty much everyone she’s ever met.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.