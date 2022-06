WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be very hot once again on Saturday with mots highs in the 105-to-110-degree range. A strong cold front brings a temporary end to the triple digit heat on Sunday-Wednesday as highs falls back into the lower and middle 90s. There will be small rain chances from time to time but nothing that is widespread.

