State officials react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion on Friday in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade, state officials are making their opinions known.

The court’s decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step, according to The Associated Press.

State officials have released the following statements:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

“The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life. Texas has also prioritized supporting women’s healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child. I signed laws that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women’s health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program. This critical program provides counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance, such as car seats, diapers, and housing to mothers in need.

Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas):

“The Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, reversing Roe v. Wade, is nothing short of a massive victory for life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies. The decision reverses one of the most egregious departures from the Constitution and legal precedent the United States has ever seen, and one that has resulted in the deaths of 63 million American children.

Roe was wrong the day it was decided, and it has been wrong every day since then. If you search for the word ‘abortion’ in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, you won’t find it. The Court at the time acknowledged that, and yet Roe created a brand new constitutional ‘right’ out of whole cloth.

And while the left manically argues that the Dobbs decision makes abortion illegal throughout the country, that is false. What this decision does is leave abortion policy up to the states and returns power to the American people—which is exactly how questions of abortion were handled before Roe.

This is a momentous day, and yet the fight for life doesn’t end with the Dobbs decision. It simply begins a new chapter. I’ve been proud to stand for life in the U.S. Senate, and I will continue to do so as we navigate the path ahead.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX):

“Today, the Court has restored one of the core principles of our Constitution with this landmark ruling. This decision correctly returns the authority of states to decide the limits on abortion and will save countless innocent lives. I commend the Justices for not bowing to the vicious intimidation campaign waged by the radical Left. I join Texans in celebrating this historic victory for life and the rule of law.”

Representative Pat Fallon (R-TX 4th District):

“Today marks a huge win for life and an even bigger win for the United States of America. During my time in public office, I have committed myself to always fight for the sanctity of life. Earlier today, we received incredible news out of the Supreme Court in the overturning of Roe v. Wade. At the end of the day – unborn children are no less alive than you and me, for precious life begins at conception. It doesn’t stop here; we must continue our fight to protect life!”

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick:

“Today is a tremendous day for life. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization adheres to the constitution and returns the decision on abortion back to the states. Because of our trigger bill that we passed last year, in 30 days, abortion will be banned in Texas. I thank God for delivering us this day, and I am so proud that Texas has taken the lead to ensure that such evil can no longer live in our state.

Since I first took office in 2007, protecting life has been my top priority. In 2011, I authored the Sonogram Law, and in 2021, I was proud to lead the Texas Senate in passing the Heartbeat Act, which dramatically reduced the number of abortions that occur in Texas.

Media estimates report that as many as 62 million innocent lives have been ended since the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973. Words cannot do that unfathomable number justice. The left will surely fight to keep the abortion industry alive in Texas, but they will fail.

The Supreme Court’s ruling is an acknowledgement of the truth: when an abortion is performed, a human life is ended. This watershed victory is not just a victory for innocent life, but a victory for all of humanity.”

Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Hannah Roe Beck:

“Nearly 50 years ago, the Supreme Court enshrined in Roe v. Wade the fundamental right to reproductive freedom for all Americans. Today, our worst fear was realized: the Court has overturned that ruling, ending the federal constitutional protection of abortion rights and threatening the reproductive liberty of millions of Americans.

No child or adult should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term against their will. By supporting this decision and enacting legislation like the ‘trigger’ law, Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans have made it clear they are hellbent on doing just that. With the passage of Texas’s six-week abortion ban, these radical far-right conservatives have already made Texas an incredibly dangerous place to live for the millions who sought to exercise their previously-protected right to abortion. Now, Texas has become exponentially more dangerous with the activation of this dystopian and extremist law.

Nevertheless, we cannot and will not stop fighting. Make no mistake: Texas Democrats will not sit idly by as Republicans threaten the lives and liberty of millions of Texans.

Today’s decision is a blaring, five-alarm call to action. It is more important than ever that we send to Washington true, fearless leaders who are ready to fight to codify abortion at the federal level. It is more important than ever that we elect Beto O’Rourke as governor, flip the Texas Legislature, and elect Democrats up and down the ticket who will overturn Greg Abbott’s draconian and brutal laws imposing the will of a tiny minority on the entirety of our state.

We cannot tolerate anything less. This is the moment to organize, raise our voices, and create change. The urgency of protecting abortion access has never been greater; the threat to our livelihoods and freedoms has never been more immediate.

This November, Texans have a choice: radical conservatives running on a platform of anti-freedom and anti-Texan authoritarianism, forced birth, and human suffering – or Democrats up and down the ticket who will cushion the blow of today’s national trauma by ensuring Texans can live without fear of forfeiting the right to their most basic bodily autonomy.

The choice is clear. The moment to act is right now.”

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is also making his opinion known. He released the following statement:

“The only way to overcome today’s decision is to win this race for governor. The Supreme Court has sent this back to the states, and our state’s current governor has outlawed abortion beginning at conception with no exception for rape or incest. If you care about protecting a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future, join this campaign and help us win.”

Oklahoma state officials are also issuing statements on the landmark ruling.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK):

“Today is a historic day for our nation and for life. After praying, speaking and challenging our nation for years to see the value of every child, I am overwhelmed with joy for our nation and for the lives of unborn children who will have a chance to grow up because of the Supreme Court’s action and the stand of millions of Americans for life. Oklahoma is leading the way to immediately protect each child. We will continue to help support and protect mothers and children while encouraging fatherhood and family involvement for all children.”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt:

“I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs to the people. I promised Oklahomans I would sign every pro-life bill that came across my desk and I am proud to have kept that promise, especially today as Oklahoma now has trigger laws to ban abortion in our state. I am proud to be called America’s most pro-life governor and I’m looking forward to the rest of the country following Oklahoma’s lead to protect life.”

Oklahoma House Democrats:

“Today, the sky is dark. There is no way to sugarcoat that women in America, especially in states like Oklahoma, have fewer rights now than they did when they woke up this morning.

We know that Oklahoma’s restrictive abortion laws are not popular and that most Oklahomans believe this fundamental truth: abortion is health care. Yet legislative Republicans continue to propose and pass the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, which will result in women and pregnant people dying because they cannot access the health care they need.

Unfortunately, many Oklahomans understandably thought this day would never come. As extreme rhetoric stoked a small portion of the population that sought to strip away reproductive rights, too many were complacent because of Roe’s protections. We have and will continue to stand up for the rights of Oklahoma women to make their own private and personal health care decisions.

If any good is to come out of today’s ruling, let it be our action. The sky is dark today but through our demand and dedication to change, we can build a much brighter future.”

