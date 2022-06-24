Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion

Strikes down Roe versus Wade
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Passion is flowing outside the Supreme Court today after a conservative leaning bench ruled six to three in Dobb’s versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Supreme Court overruled decades of precedent that provided abortion protections under the Constitution in Roe versus Wade. Protesters on both sides of this issue are outside of the court, making their voices heard.

There’s also heightened security. These protesters are blocked from getting close to the building.

Armed officers are lining the streets both at the Supreme Court and on Capitol Hill.

This story will be updated regularly throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and reportedly died from her injuries.
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck on Southwest Parkway
Love’s sentence will be decided on Friday.
Justin Love found guilty by jury
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl

Latest News

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
Ellen Ensig-Brodsky, 89, a LGBTQ rights activist, poses in her home Wednesday in New York. Even...
At Pride events, celebrations amid a darker national environment
The defense had asked jury to consider 15-20 years.
Justin Love sentenced to life in prison
President Joe Biden discusses Friday what was lost in the Supreme Court decision overturning...
Biden: Roe affirmed 'fundamental right of privacy'
Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights