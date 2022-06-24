Two arrested in shooting of Altus teens

ALTUS, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Altus Police Department has arrested two people after two teenagers were killed in a shooting on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

18-year-old Dawan Brown and an unnamed 16-year-old male juvenile have been charged with first degree murder, according to Altus PD. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Steven Jackson and an unnamed 16-year-old.

Brown was reportedly arrested Thursday evening and was in possession of a stolen firearm, while the juvenile arrested Friday morning.

Altus PD officials said the victims’ bodies were discovered near an abandoned house and field near the 900 block of Newlin Drive after officers responded to a gunshots call. Evidence was reportedly recovered during the initial investigation.

Police had previously offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

