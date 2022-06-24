Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Two arrested in shooting of Altus teens

18-year-old Dawan Brown.
18-year-old Dawan Brown.(Altus Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Altus Police Department has arrested two people after two teenagers were killed in a shooting on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

18-year-old Dawan Brown and an unnamed 16-year-old male juvenile have been charged with first degree murder, according to Altus PD. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Steven Jackson and an unnamed 16-year-old.

Brown was reportedly arrested Thursday evening and was in possession of a stolen firearm, while the juvenile arrested Friday morning.

Altus PD officials said the victims’ bodies were discovered near an abandoned house and field near the 900 block of Newlin Drive after officers responded to a gunshots call. Evidence was reportedly recovered during the initial investigation.

Police had previously offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and reportedly died from her injuries.
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck on Southwest Parkway
Love’s sentence will be decided on Friday.
Justin Love found guilty by jury
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl

Latest News

Justin Love comments on sentencing
Justin Love comments on sentencing
The defense had asked jury to consider 15-20 years.
Justin Love sentenced to life in prison
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
State's "trigger law" goes into effect 30 days after Supreme Court ruling, making performing...
State officials react after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade