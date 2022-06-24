Email City Guide
WATCH: Texas Planned Parenthood affiliates condemn SCOTUS abortion ruling

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Planned Parenthood affiliates condemned Friday the Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion that had stood in America for nearly a half-century.

In a press conference held on Zoom, Planned Parenthood officials discussed the decision’s impact on patients and providers in Texas.

Speakers included the following:

  • Jeffrey Hons, Planned Parenthood South Texas president & CEO
  • Dr. Bhavik Kumar, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast medical director
  • Dr. Amna Dermish, Planned Parenthood Greater Texas chief operating and medical services officer
  • Dyana Limon-Mercado, Planned Parenthood Texas Votes executive director

Texas Planned Parenthood affiliates said they will continue to fight for their patients and providers.

