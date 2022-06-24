WF Animal Services Center temporarily closes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will be closed for the remainder of Friday, June 24, 2022, and on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The closures reportedly come due to staff shortages. Animal care officers will still be taking emergency calls in the field.

If you have an animal emergency during this time, you can call (940) 761-7824.

