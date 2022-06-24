Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFPD Junior Police Academy students graduate

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a big day for the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Junior Police Academy as they celebrated the end of June’s academy with nearly 20 graduates.

The weeklong program gave kids ages 12 to 14 the chance to experience law enforcement firsthand.

Earlier in the week, students practiced scenarios like traffic stops, building searches and many other things that officers go through during their training.

Students learned also from the Wichita Falls Police Department dive team on Thursday. The students put on diving gear and had the chance to scout objects underneath the water.

Kids learn from WFPD dive team at Junior Police Academy
Kids learn from WFPD dive team at Junior Police Academy(KAUZ)

Even if they don’t go into law enforcement, the academy taught them life and team-building skills.

“Not only do they do some stuff here that will improve their life as individuals but they work a lot as teams,” Jeff Hughes, Wichita Falls Police Department community services and public information officer, said. “They get some team-building skills. They get to see how important it is to work with other people. Even sometimes when they think they are doing something by themselves really in the background teamwork is building. It is just a great experience all the way around.”

Hughes said it was amazing to see the growth in each person and the friendships that were built in just a week.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and reportedly died from her injuries.
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck on Southwest Parkway
Love’s sentence will be decided on Friday.
Justin Love found guilty by jury
The defense had asked jury to consider 15-20 years.
Justin Love sentenced to life in prison
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district
FILE PHOTO - According to the Wichita Fire Department, a man was trimming trees when he fell...
Man impaled by wrought iron fence after fall from ladder while trimming trees, officials say

Latest News

The event includes a youth baseball tournament, food trucks and music.
Hometown Pride Tour: Jacksboro TNT Fest
Joey and his furry friend will now begin their 4-H Dairy Goat Project.
Prairie View A&M University awards goat to Wichita Falls 4-H member
Club Kids and Boys and Girls Club CEO Randy Cooper posed in a photo with Atmos Energy's Manager...
Atmos Energy donates $2,500 to Boys & Girls Club of WF
The campaign ran in stores across Texas and New Mexico.
United Family donates over $100K to Children’s Miracle Network