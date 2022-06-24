WFPD Junior Police Academy students graduate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a big day for the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Junior Police Academy as they celebrated the end of June’s academy with nearly 20 graduates.

The weeklong program gave kids ages 12 to 14 the chance to experience law enforcement firsthand.

Earlier in the week, students practiced scenarios like traffic stops, building searches and many other things that officers go through during their training.

Students learned also from the Wichita Falls Police Department dive team on Thursday. The students put on diving gear and had the chance to scout objects underneath the water.

Kids learn from WFPD dive team at Junior Police Academy (KAUZ)

Even if they don’t go into law enforcement, the academy taught them life and team-building skills.

“Not only do they do some stuff here that will improve their life as individuals but they work a lot as teams,” Jeff Hughes, Wichita Falls Police Department community services and public information officer, said. “They get some team-building skills. They get to see how important it is to work with other people. Even sometimes when they think they are doing something by themselves really in the background teamwork is building. It is just a great experience all the way around.”

Hughes said it was amazing to see the growth in each person and the friendships that were built in just a week.

