SCOTUS Roe V. Wade decision shows partisan divide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United States as a whole has been experiencing a deep divide along partisan lines and Friday’s decision really showed that divide here in Texoma.

Local and state leaders from Democratic and Republican parties offered their takes on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. There’s a lot of concern about what this means for women moving forward and people are not on the same page.

“I think its a good decision, Annette Barfield, Wichita County Republican Party chair, said. “I think that it was not in the constitution that people can have an abortion.”

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade has divided public opinion, even in Texas.

“This isn’t really about abortion, this is about a woman’s rights,” Kay Wendeborn, Wichita County Democratic Association president, said. “Our rights to take care of and have control over our bodies.”

The split has been mainly down partisan lines, and the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party has made it clear he thinks the opposition is shortsighted in how it focuses only on the birth of a child and not the circumstances a child might be born into.

“This is a really big concern because what these people have decided is that they only care about a child when a child is in the womb, to hell with the child after the child leaves the womb, they don’t want to provide that child with prenatal care, postnatal care,” Gilberto Hinojosa, Texas Democratic Party chair, said.

However, Barfield said there are many opportunities for women to receive help before and after giving birth.

“I know that one of the things that when they passed, I think Bill 1260 or 1280, that would eliminate abortion in Texas if Roe V. Wade was overturned,” Barfield said. “They’ve also added funding for programs that would assist people that needed help either during pregnancy or after pregnancy.”

With emotions running high, it can be hard for people to find common ground.

“We say with liberty and justice for all, I know a lot of people who don’t feel like they have a lot of liberties and justice right now,” Wendeborn said.

