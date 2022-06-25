Email City Guide
Two dead after shooting in Wichita Falls

One more is in the hospital with gunshot wounds.
shooting in Wichita Falls
shooting in Wichita Falls(kauz)
By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gunshots rang out around 9:30 Saturday morning at the 200 block of Cartwright Rd. in Wichita Falls.

Officers responded to the scene and say when they arrived at the residence they located two people dead from gunshot wounds. They reportedly located a third person on the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That person was transported to United Regional and is currently in critical condition, according to officials. Officers on the scene have not identified the people involved, but assure the community that this was an isolated incident and that the public is safe.

The shooting is under investigation.

