City View ISD releases statement amid allegations

People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
First day of school
First day of school(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View ISD has released a statement after social media posts and comments surfaced accusing an employee at the school of misconduct.

The statement is as follows:

“It is always the goal and intent of our administration to protect our students, staff, and community.

City View ISD will not tolerate any acts of misconduct. However, we will not address such serious allegations over social media.

Anyone who would like to file a formal complaint should do so with the Superintendent and/or Chief of Police. The administration building is open 9:00-4:00 Monday-Thursday throughout the summer months.

Sincerely,

Tony Bushong

Superintendent”

