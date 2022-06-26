Email City Guide
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies

Police found two people dead and their alleged murderer in critical condition on Saturday.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police said Sunday that a double murder case has been closed.

50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press release. Hilaire reportedly died at United Regional Hospital at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say they found two people dead and Jason in critical condition when responding to a call about gunshots at Cartwright Rd. on Saturday. A press release said the body of 52-year-old Mark Barnett was discovered in the driveway while 52-year-old Concepta St. Hilaire was found in the backyard.

Jason St. Hilaire, 50, was found in critical condition in a car in the front yard from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a press release.

Police say the investigation concluded with Jason’s death, and there were no other people involved.

