2 injured in Saturday crash on Central Freeway
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a pin-in crash on Saturday.
It happened in the 200 block of Central Freeway near Scotland Park just before 6 p.m.
A pickup was reportedly traveling southbound in the right lane when it swerved, crossed all lanes of traffic and struck a concrete barrier almost head on. Witnesses told police that the front-left side of the truck was possibly struck by a trailer prior to the crash.
The 60-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition, while the passenger was treated for minor injuries.
WFPD is continuing to investigate the crash.
