Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

2 injured in Saturday crash on Central Freeway

The crash remains under investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a pin-in crash on Saturday.

It happened in the 200 block of Central Freeway near Scotland Park just before 6 p.m.

A pickup was reportedly traveling southbound in the right lane when it swerved, crossed all lanes of traffic and struck a concrete barrier almost head on. Witnesses told police that the front-left side of the truck was possibly struck by a trailer prior to the crash.

The 60-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition, while the passenger was treated for minor injuries.

WFPD is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found two people dead and their alleged murderer in critical condition on Saturday.
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies
Iowa Park Police say the drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Middle Lake.
Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity
A third person is reportedly in critical condition after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two dead after shooting in Wichita Falls
Vernon College
Vernon College on lockdown after state hospital reports missing person
People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
City View ISD releases 2nd statement amid misconduct allegations

Latest News

Vernon College
Vernon College on lockdown after state hospital reports missing person
Iowa Park Police say the drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Middle Lake.
Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity
People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
City View ISD releases 2nd statement amid misconduct allegations
Police found two people dead and their alleged murderer in critical condition on Saturday.
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies