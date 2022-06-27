2 injured in Saturday crash on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a pin-in crash on Saturday.

It happened in the 200 block of Central Freeway near Scotland Park just before 6 p.m.

A pickup was reportedly traveling southbound in the right lane when it swerved, crossed all lanes of traffic and struck a concrete barrier almost head on. Witnesses told police that the front-left side of the truck was possibly struck by a trailer prior to the crash.

The 60-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition, while the passenger was treated for minor injuries.

WFPD is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.