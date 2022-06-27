Email City Guide
Army Air Forces veteran celebrates 99th birthday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLE, Okla. (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 wants to wish Air Force veteran Philip Read a happy birthday.

The OKC Veteran Affairs staff and the Community of Cole, Oklahoma gathered together to celebrate his 99th birthday.

“This is the biggest birthday party, I’ve ever had,” Read said. “It’s nice, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Read has lived in Cole for his entire life. He served in the Army Air Forces from 1944-1946 before the U.S. Air Force was created, and he was stationed in Naples, Italy during World War II. He was on his way to Okinawa, Japan when the ship he was on received the news of Japan’s surrender.

“We are so pleased so many people came out,” Michelle Temple, OKC VA HBPC Registered Nurse and Care Manager said. “He is absolutely not shy about sharing history and very proud of his service.”

He said it was the biggest party he’s ever had. When asked what the secret to a healthy and long life is, Read said “maybe just behaving yourself.”

