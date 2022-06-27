Email City Guide
BBB calls for Torch Awards for Ethics entries

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is asking for entries for the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics.

The BBB said the award honors organizations whose leaders demonstrate a high level of personal character; it also ensures the organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics.

This award looks at the following four criteria:

  1. Character – The CEO, president, owner or executive director of an organization; this section explains how leaders behave intentionally, and communicate with leadership teams, employees, customers and stakeholders in a way that is consistent with personal integrity
  2. Culture – In this section, the organization is asked to demonstrate how it works toward a culture of trust through clarity of purpose, empowering employees and opportunities for growth
  3. Customers – Requires examples of internal practices the organization uses to build better customer relationships
  4. Community – Displays support for programs and activities that return value to the community and industry where the company operates

Applications for the award can be filled out by clicking here.

