City of Wichita Falls releases July 4 trash schedule
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the week of July 4.
All non-emergency City facilities will be closed on Monday for the holiday. Trash pickup has been adjusted as follows:
- Normal trash pickup up on Monday, July 4 will move to Tuesday, July 5
- Normal trash pickup on Tuesday, July 5 will move to Wednesday, July 6
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, July 6
The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday and return to normal hours Tuesday.
