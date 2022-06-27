Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Wichita Falls releases July 4 trash schedule

All non-emergency City facilities will be closed on Monday for the holiday.
All non-emergency City facilities will be closed on Monday for the holiday.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the week of July 4.

All non-emergency City facilities will be closed on Monday for the holiday. Trash pickup has been adjusted as follows:

  • Normal trash pickup up on Monday, July 4 will move to Tuesday, July 5
  • Normal trash pickup on Tuesday, July 5 will move to Wednesday, July 6
  • There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, July 6

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday and return to normal hours Tuesday.

READ: Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
City View ISD employee on paid leave as misconduct allegations investigated
Iowa Park Police say the drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Middle Lake.
Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity
Police found two people dead and their alleged murderer in critical condition on Saturday.
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies
The lockdown was a precaution.
Vernon College lifts campus lockdown
A third person is reportedly in critical condition after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two dead after shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

BBB calls for Torch Awards for Ethics entries
BBB calls for Torch Awards for Ethics entries
Setting off fireworks on a county road will reportedly lead to a fine.
Clay County issues burn ban
The event is happening on Wednesday, July 6.
Wichita Falls MPEC looking to hire part-time employees
This award looks at four criteria.
BBB calls for Torch Awards for Ethics entries