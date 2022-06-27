City of Wichita Falls releases July 4 trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the week of July 4.

All non-emergency City facilities will be closed on Monday for the holiday. Trash pickup has been adjusted as follows:

Normal trash pickup up on Monday, July 4 will move to Tuesday, July 5

Normal trash pickup on Tuesday, July 5 will move to Wednesday, July 6

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, July 6

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday and return to normal hours Tuesday.

