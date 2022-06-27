Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Clay County issues burn ban

Setting off fireworks on a county road will reportedly lead to a fine.
Setting off fireworks on a county road will reportedly lead to a fine.(Garrett James | KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban on Monday, seven days before Fourth of July celebrations.

County officials said any fireworks may be set off at a fire department function that has trucks on standby. They also encouraged residents to go to Hapgood Park in Henrietta or the celebration at Charlie/Thornberry.

RELATED: Wichita County issues burn ban

Setting off fireworks on a county road will reportedly lead to a fine. Residents are encouraged to check with their local fire departments to see if they are hosting a designated area for shooting fireworks.

Statewide burn bans can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s map.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found two people dead and their alleged murderer in critical condition on Saturday.
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies
Iowa Park Police say the drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Middle Lake.
Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity
A third person is reportedly in critical condition after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two dead after shooting in Wichita Falls
The lockdown was a precaution.
Vernon College lifts campus lockdown
People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
City View ISD employee on paid leave as misconduct allegations investigated

Latest News

BBB calls for Torch Awards for Ethics entries
BBB calls for Torch Awards for Ethics entries
The event is happening on Wednesday, July 6.
Wichita Falls MPEC looking to hire part-time employees
This award looks at four criteria.
BBB calls for Torch Awards for Ethics entries
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score