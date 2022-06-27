Clay County issues burn ban

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban on Monday, seven days before Fourth of July celebrations.

County officials said any fireworks may be set off at a fire department function that has trucks on standby. They also encouraged residents to go to Hapgood Park in Henrietta or the celebration at Charlie/Thornberry.

Setting off fireworks on a county road will reportedly lead to a fine. Residents are encouraged to check with their local fire departments to see if they are hosting a designated area for shooting fireworks.

Statewide burn bans can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s map.

