Iowa Park Police release drowning victim’s identity
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Iowa Park Police say a Wichita Falls man drowned in Middle Lake Sunday afternoon.
Chief Steve Davis says 51-year-old Anthony Frausto, Sr. was visiting Lake Iowa Park, better known as Middle Lake, with family members.
Authorities were called to the lake for a drowning at around 2 p.m., Sunday.
Chief Davis says he suspects alcohol may have played a role in the drowning. He says the body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
