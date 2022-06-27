Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Law enforcement searching for Vernon state hospital escapee

Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin.
Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin.(Altus Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement is searching for a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant who escaped the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin, who they said is extremely dangerous. He was reportedly last seen on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

He’s described as a white man, approximately 5″8, 206 pounds, he is currently bald and has a mustache. He was reportedly last wearing a gray zipped up jacket, black shirt, tan pants, black shoes and a green/white face mask.

Police said Ervin’s last direction of travel is unknown, but he does have ties to Austin, Texas.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin.
Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin.(Altus Police Department)

Anyone with information about Ervin’s location can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (940) 552-5011 or (800) 322-9888.

The Altus Police Department denied a rumor Monday that Ervin was captured in Altus, and law enforcement said he was still on the run.

Ervin’s escape also caused a brief lockdown at Vernon College’s main campus.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
City View ISD employee on paid leave as misconduct allegations investigated
Iowa Park Police say the drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Middle Lake.
Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity
Police found two people dead and their alleged murderer in critical condition on Saturday.
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies
The lockdown was a precaution.
Vernon College lifts campus lockdown
A third person is reportedly in critical condition after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two dead after shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Dr. Donny Lee.
Wichita Falls ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
All non-emergency City facilities will be closed on Monday for the holiday.
City of Wichita Falls releases July 4 trash schedule
BBB calls for Torch Awards for Ethics entries
BBB calls for Torch Awards for Ethics entries
Setting off fireworks on a county road will reportedly lead to a fine.
Clay County issues burn ban