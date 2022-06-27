Law enforcement searching for Vernon state hospital escapee
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement is searching for a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant who escaped the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.
Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin, who they said is extremely dangerous. He was reportedly last seen on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
He’s described as a white man, approximately 5″8, 206 pounds, he is currently bald and has a mustache. He was reportedly last wearing a gray zipped up jacket, black shirt, tan pants, black shoes and a green/white face mask.
Police said Ervin’s last direction of travel is unknown, but he does have ties to Austin, Texas.
Anyone with information about Ervin’s location can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (940) 552-5011 or (800) 322-9888.
The Altus Police Department denied a rumor Monday that Ervin was captured in Altus, and law enforcement said he was still on the run.
Ervin’s escape also caused a brief lockdown at Vernon College’s main campus.
