Law enforcement searching for Vernon state hospital escapee

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Law enforcement is searching for a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant who escaped the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin, who they said is extremely dangerous. He was reportedly last seen on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

He’s described as a white man, approximately 5″8, 206 pounds, he is currently bald and has a mustache. He was reportedly last wearing a gray zipped up jacket, black shirt, tan pants, black shoes and a green/white face mask.

Police said Ervin’s last direction of travel is unknown, but he does have ties to Austin, Texas.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin. (Altus Police Department)

Anyone with information about Ervin’s location can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (940) 552-5011 or (800) 322-9888.

The Altus Police Department denied a rumor Monday that Ervin was captured in Altus, and law enforcement said he was still on the run.

Ervin’s escape also caused a brief lockdown at Vernon College’s main campus.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.