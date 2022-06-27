Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing children inside burning home, deputies say

By Jamarlo Phillips, Miles Montgomery and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/Gray News) – A 40-year-old woman is accused of stabbing her children inside a burning home in Atlanta Friday, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

A neighbor called 911 around 9:30 Friday night to report the house fire and said that a woman inside the home was trying to stab the children, authorities said.

Investigators said seven children were inside the home when the fire started.

Firefighters found two children unresponsive when they arrived at the home. Police said an infant and another child were found with burns at the top of the stairs inside the house.

A 3-month-old with apparent stab wounds and a 9-month-old were pronounced dead at the scene, WGCL reported.

A 5-year-old died from his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said three other children between the ages of 5 and 11 were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

WGCL reports a 14-year-old and 16-year-old jumped from a second-floor window and weren’t hurt.

Darlene Brister was arrested and charged with malice murder after deputies found her in the backyard of the home uninjured.

Authorities say more charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found two people dead and their alleged murderer in critical condition on Saturday.
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies
shooting in Wichita Falls
Two dead after shooting in Wichita Falls
First day of school
City View ISD releases statement amid allegations
The defense had asked jury to consider 15-20 years.
Justin Love sentenced to life in prison
The Supreme Court announced their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24.
Everything you need to know about Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped by a grocery store employee on Sunday. He...
Grocery store employee arrested after slapping Rudy Giuliani, NYPD says
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for inmates seeking reduced prison terms
Vernon College
Vernon College on lockdown after state hospital reports missing person
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights