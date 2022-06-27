Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Tuesday Morning Rain Chances

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances will arrive by Tuesday morning especially south of the Red River. Most of the rain will be fairly light but a few heavier downpours can’t be ruled out. The rain should move out during the afternoon with clouds breaking up as temperatures get close to 90. The heat starts building once again for a few days later this week but increase clouds and some rain chances may help drop em back down a bit by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
City View ISD employee on paid leave as misconduct allegations investigated
Iowa Park Police say the drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Middle Lake.
Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity
Police found two people dead and their alleged murderer in critical condition on Saturday.
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies
The lockdown was a precaution.
Vernon College lifts campus lockdown
A third person is reportedly in critical condition after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two dead after shooting in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Rain Chances Return for Tuesday
Rain Chances Return for Tuesday
Relief from the Heat
Relief is on the Way
Relief from the Heat
Relief from the Heat
A late-season cold front is on the way