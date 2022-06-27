Tuesday Morning Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances will arrive by Tuesday morning especially south of the Red River. Most of the rain will be fairly light but a few heavier downpours can’t be ruled out. The rain should move out during the afternoon with clouds breaking up as temperatures get close to 90. The heat starts building once again for a few days later this week but increase clouds and some rain chances may help drop em back down a bit by the weekend.

