Vernon College on lockdown after state hospital reports missing person

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College’s main campus is on lockdown due to a missing person at the state hospital.

There have been no confirmed sightings of the missing person on the Vernon campus, according to officials with the university, but the campus is shut down as a precaution.

Officials said an all-clear would be sent via the school’s alert system when the person was located.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.