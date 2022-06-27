Email City Guide
Vernon College on lockdown after state hospital reports missing person

Vernon College
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College’s main campus is on lockdown due to a missing person at the state hospital.

There have been no confirmed sightings of the missing person on the Vernon campus, according to officials with the university, but the campus is shut down as a precaution.

Officials said an all-clear would be sent via the school’s alert system when the person was located.

