Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin shoved to ground by police during abortion protest

Video shows actress Jodie Sweetin being shoved to the ground from behind by LAPD officers. (Source: Michael Ade)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was pushed to the ground by the Los Angeles Police Department during an abortion rights protest Saturday.

Police were trying to stop protesters from marching on the 101 freeway at the time.

Video of the incident shows Sweetin being shoved to the ground from behind. The actress got back up and started chanting “no justice, no peace” with the other protesters.

Sweetin’s publicist says her client will continue to protest because “We are not free until all of us are free.”

LAPD says they are reviewing the incident as a matter of policy and procedure.

Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on “Full House.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found two people dead and their alleged murderer in critical condition on Saturday.
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies
Iowa Park Police say the drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Middle Lake.
Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity
A third person is reportedly in critical condition after a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two dead after shooting in Wichita Falls
The lockdown was a precaution.
Vernon College lifts campus lockdown
People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
City View ISD employee on paid leave as misconduct allegations investigated

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Two boys drowned in a pool in Kentucky, according to police.
Drowning of 2 boys in pool was ‘heartbreaking and terrible accident,’ police say
The law gave municipal voting rights to noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of...
Judge says NYC can’t let noncitizens vote in city elections
FILE – The new order vacates an earlier ruling that upheld the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Court revives block of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers