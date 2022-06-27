What to do if you encounter a snake

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Summer. It’s a time for beaches, barbeques, pool parties and, unfortunately, snakes.

“They are far more prevalent at this time of year because number one, they are mating and are more aggressive, and number two, they’re trying to regulate their body temperatures, so they’re trying to get cool,” rattlesnake expert Alyssa Cannedy said.

So, what should you do if you encounter one?

“Assume that it’s venomous, and don’t touch it. Back away and go in the opposite direction,” Jennica Lambert, of the River Bend Nature Center, said.

Experts suggest taking approximately five big steps back to ensure you’re out of the snake’s striking distance. You’ll also want to check your surroundings, especially in rocky areas or areas with tall grass.

Lessons like these are something Cannedy preaches every day after her great-niece Peyton was killed by a Western Diamondback a month before her second birthday.

“This keeps her alive. This keeps her memory alive and hopefully, what we do prevents a tragedy like this from happening to another family,” Cannedy said.

And preventing tragedy also means knowing what to do if you get bit.

“When venom enters your body, it is no different than a medication entering your body or a vaccination entering your body,” Cannedy said. “There is no getting it out without medical treatment.”

So, forget what you’ve seen in movies. Sucking out the venom or putting a tourniquet where you got bit is a myth and can sometimes make things worse. Get that medical treatment as fast as possible, and do your best to stay calm.

And remember, snakes are just as afraid of us as we are of them.

“You are Godzilla, and you are the apex predator. Human beings are scary,” Lambert said. “When they see you, they don’t know that you’re not a threat, so that they may act accordingly.”

