Wichita County Courthouse construction making progress

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The millions of dollars that were put toward renovating the Wichita County Courthouse are starting to take form.

With the progress that has been made, there is a chance courthouse workers could move in Jan. 1 of next year, but there is still a long way to go. Officials are excited for the construction to be done, not only so they can work in a quiet environment but because of the new amenities the office space will provide.

Some upgrades are due to a desperate need to work as efficient and up to date as possible, while others were added after experiencing the pandemic.

“We will have some things that the courthouse didn’t have before,” Mark Beauchamp, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 1, said. “We will have an employee training area that we are standing in right now, attorney client meeting rooms which will double as Zoom rooms so we can to remote conferencing in those areas.”

All the improvements will make the courthouse a more public-friendly place, as well as more accessible due to the new elevator that is being put in to make it ADA compliant on every floor.

Beauchamp said after a few hiccups early on, construction has been smooth sailing as of late. They do expect to have areas open by the start of 2023 as long as they don’t run into more surprises.

