Wichita County hires election manager

This will make the election process easier for voters.
Penny Baxley.
Penny Baxley.(kauz)
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The election process for residents in Wichita County should start to be an easier and smoother process as the county has hired an election manager.

Penny Baxley has started training for her new position, but already has a head start because she was a voter registration election supervisor for Wichita County for almost 20 years.

She hopes to make the election process as easy as possible.

“I can concentrate more on making elections easier and more comfortable for Wichita County,” Baxley said. “Some people are just so scared of elections or they don’t understand elections and the process, but I want to help them understand and make the process easier for the citizens of Wichita County.”

She will be able to take the workload off the shoulders of the county clerk, helping make it a more efficient election process.

