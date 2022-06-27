Wichita County issues burn ban 1 week before July 4th

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court reinstated the county’s burn ban on Monday, one week before July 4.

The move reportedly comes due to recent weather drying up most of the area.

Even with the burn ban in place, commissioners said there is not a ban on fireworks and anyone is free to use them in lawful locations.

More information on burn ban restrictions can be found on Wichita County’s website. Statewide burn bans can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s map.

