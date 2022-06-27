Email City Guide
Wichita County issues burn ban 1 week before July 4th

The move reportedly comes due to recent weather drying up most of the area.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court reinstated the county’s burn ban on Monday, one week before July 4.

Even with the burn ban in place, commissioners said there is not a ban on fireworks and anyone is free to use them in lawful locations.

More information on burn ban restrictions can be found on Wichita County’s website. Statewide burn bans can be found on the Texas A&M Forest Service’s map.

