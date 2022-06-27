Email City Guide
Wichita Falls ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Dr. Donny Lee.
Dr. Donny Lee.(Buna ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday to name Dr. Donny Lee as the lone finalist for the next superintendent of the school district.

Lee is coming to Wichita Falls from the Buna Independent School District, a 3A district in Buna, Texas. He has served as the superintendent in Buna since April 2019, and was superintendent in Oakwood ISD and a high school principal in Frankston ISD before that.

WFISD officials said he earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Lamar University, where he also earned his master’s degree in educational administration. He also earned his bachelor’s degree in special education and kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Due to state law, Lee will remain the lone finalist for superintendent for 21 days before the school board can officially offer him the position.

