Wichita Falls MPEC looking to hire part-time employees

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls MPEC is looking to hire for several part-time positions and will host a job fair next week.

The event is happening Wednesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MPEC.

City officials are looking to hire for food and beverage positions, as well as concessions, operations staff, ticket attendants and ushers.

