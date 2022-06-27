Wichita Falls MPEC looking to hire part-time employees
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls MPEC is looking to hire for several part-time positions and will host a job fair next week.
The event is happening Wednesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MPEC.
City officials are looking to hire for food and beverage positions, as well as concessions, operations staff, ticket attendants and ushers.
