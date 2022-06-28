Email City Guide
American Legion hosts 3rd annual Brisket Cookoff

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - American Legion hosted their BBQ cook off on Saturday.

It wasn’t just good food, it was the best of the best type of food being a ICBA sanctioned event.

Red River Harley also had a booth set up at this exciting and tasty event to test out the all-new HD serial 1 bicycle.

“We are looking for flavor,” Judy Keeney, head judge, said. “We will instruct the judges that whatever they like as far as flavor, they’re going to score 10 as the highest, two as the lowest and we don’t basically tell them you need to like this flavor. It is individually what they want.”

Judges tried foods such as beans, chicken, ribs and brisket. Cooks from all over the region competed to win $3,000 of guaranteed prize money.

