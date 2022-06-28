Base Camp Lindsey hosts Give a Ruck march

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Base Camp Lindsey’s Give a Ruck march took place at City View High School on Saturday.

This isn’t any ordinary march. Participants chose to walk one, five or 10 miles while carrying a backpack that they loaded up with hygiene items or ready-to-eat food that was donated to homeless veterans.

Carrying the extra weight is supposed to be symbolic of the gear and body armor veterans wore during their service.

“One thing first was one of the guys in pilot training that I’m with here told us about it so we wanted to come out here and do it together, so a bunch of us came out,” Grace Tinkey, participant, said. “I think it’s really good to do stuff like this for veterans especially, and you can do it in honor of people you knew who passed away.”

Race bibs that were there also had a line where you could write in the name of the person whose memory or honor you are marching in.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.