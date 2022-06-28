Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Base Camp Lindsey hosts Give a Ruck march

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Base Camp Lindsey’s Give a Ruck march took place at City View High School on Saturday.

This isn’t any ordinary march. Participants chose to walk one, five or 10 miles while carrying a backpack that they loaded up with hygiene items or ready-to-eat food that was donated to homeless veterans.

Carrying the extra weight is supposed to be symbolic of the gear and body armor veterans wore during their service.

“One thing first was one of the guys in pilot training that I’m with here told us about it so we wanted to come out here and do it together, so a bunch of us came out,” Grace Tinkey, participant, said. “I think it’s really good to do stuff like this for veterans especially, and you can do it in honor of people you knew who passed away.”

Race bibs that were there also had a line where you could write in the name of the person whose memory or honor you are marching in.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris taught sophomore chemistry at City View Junior/Senior High School, according to a school...
City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations
People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
City View ISD employee on paid leave as misconduct allegations investigated
Iowa Park Police say the drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Middle Lake.
Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity
This family is devastated after receiving the news that their loved one was victim to gun...
Family of man shot and killed in Wichita Falls speaks out
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Base Camp Lindsey hosts Give a Ruck march
Base Camp Lindsey hosts Give a Ruck march
KAUZ Weather
Rain chances will stick around Tuesday morning
Morris taught sophomore chemistry at City View Junior/Senior High School, according to a school...
City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations
Air Force veteran celebrates 99th birthday
Army Air Forces veteran celebrates 99th birthday