Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse found

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The bodies of two workers trapped about 24 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning were located Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The first body was located shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday and pulled out of the ground at about 6 a.m. The second body was found at about 7 a.m. Officials did not clarify whether that second body had been pulled out of the ground.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. The collapse happened at a construction site in the 13600 block of North I-35 Frontage Road.

An official said the men were digging a sewer line at the site of a new home development when the trench collapsed. The cause of the collapse is unknown.

The families of the victims have been notified. Their names have not yet been released.

