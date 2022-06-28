Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse found

Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown and Royden Ogletree
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The bodies of two workers trapped about 24 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning were located Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The first body was located shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday and pulled out of the ground at about 6 a.m. The second body was found at about 7 a.m. Officials did not clarify whether that second body had been pulled out of the ground.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. The collapse happened at a construction site in the 13600 block of North I-35 Frontage Road.

An official said the men were digging a sewer line at the site of a new home development when the trench collapsed. The cause of the collapse is unknown.

The families of the victims have been notified. Their names have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
Morris taught sophomore chemistry at City View Junior/Senior High School, according to a school...
City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
WFPD arrests man after bank robbery
This family is devastated after receiving the news that their loved one was victim to gun...
Family of man shot and killed in Wichita Falls speaks out
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas

Latest News

‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
‘I tried to tell the school’: Victims in alleged City View ISD misconduct speak out
Work continues to repair Daniels Road bridge
Work continues to repair Daniels Road bridge
It took reportedly took firefighters about 10 minutes to control the fire.
WFFD extinguishes overnight fire on 32nd Street
The mobile pantry schedules for July, August and September are available.
WFAFB mobile pantry stops scheduled for July
Melvis Compton.
WFPD identifies alleged bank robber