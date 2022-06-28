City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A City View ISD employee has been found dead following public allegations of misconduct.

Bobby Morris was found dead on his property with a single gunshot wound at around 7 p.m. Monday, according to law enforcement. Officials would not confirm if it was suicide, citing the ongoing investigation.

The death comes after allegations were made on social media over the weekend accusing Morris of misconduct. News Channel 6 spoke with three former students on Monday, all of whom alleged inappropriate behavior. The story is being withheld for the time being in light of this incident.

Morris taught sophomore chemistry at City View Junior/Senior High School, according to a school profile, along with his roles as head boys basketball coach, head tennis coach and defensive coordinator for the football team. He was an alumni of Burkburnett High School and Midwestern State University.

