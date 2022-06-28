Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s tour bus now accepting reservations

A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and...
A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dollywood Dreammore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, which is one of Dolly Parton’s tour buses.

A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Suite 1986 is a one-of-a-kind 45-foot bus. It includes a couch, a kitchen, a dining table, two toilets, a tub and a bedroom.

Dolly also retrofitted a closet, which displayed some of her gowns and jewelry.

The bus is located just outside of the resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
City View ISD employee on paid leave as misconduct allegations investigated
Iowa Park Police say the drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Middle Lake.
Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity
Morris taught sophomore chemistry at City View Junior/Senior High School, according to a school...
City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations
This family is devastated after receiving the news that their loved one was victim to gun...
Family of man shot and killed in Wichita Falls speaks out
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise...
Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Federal investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident
Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise...
Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college
The two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were found in a backyard pool. (Source: Arizona's Family)
2 young brothers, ages 3 and 4, drown in backyard pool at Arizona home