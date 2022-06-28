Email City Guide
Ham radio operators connect in Henrietta

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Ham radio operators from Wichita, Montague and Clay counties gathered at Henrietta’s Hapgood Park to make radio contacts across the nation and around the world.

It was the 89th anniversary of the event’s 1933 inception and will be the focal event for all Amateur Radio Operators in the U.S.

Over 40,000 operators got on the air that weekend in one of the biggest event in ham radio worldwide.

