Health district encourages residents to take COVID-19 precautions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District encourages everyone to take proper precautions as health officials say COVID-19 is still present and on the rise within the community.

Health district officials encourage residents to take the following steps to protect themselves from COVID-19:

If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated and stay up to date with recommended vaccines; vaccines are now available for anyone six months of age and up . Health officials said vaccines are the number one way to protect yourself and your family

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol

It is especially important to clean your hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose

Pay attention to your health before, during and after travel; if you begin feeling ill with any symptoms of COVID-19, wear a mask and get tested immediately

Avoid contact with people who are not feeling well, even if it is a mild allergy-like illness

If you have been around someone, who is not well, follow the recommendation of your healthcare provider based on your vaccination status

COVID-19 vaccines are available at the health district’s clinic Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.