Health district encourages residents to take COVID-19 precautions
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District encourages everyone to take proper precautions as health officials say COVID-19 is still present and on the rise within the community.
Health district officials encourage residents to take the following steps to protect themselves from COVID-19:
- If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated and stay up to date with recommended vaccines; vaccines are now available for anyone six months of age and up. Health officials said vaccines are the number one way to protect yourself and your family
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%–95% alcohol
- It is especially important to clean your hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose
- Pay attention to your health before, during and after travel; if you begin feeling ill with any symptoms of COVID-19, wear a mask and get tested immediately
- Avoid contact with people who are not feeling well, even if it is a mild allergy-like illness
- If you have been around someone, who is not well, follow the recommendation of your healthcare provider based on your vaccination status
COVID-19 vaccines are available at the health district’s clinic Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
