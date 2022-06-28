Email City Guide
Longtime Wichita County employee retires

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are saying goodbye to longtime Wichita County employee Willie Wall, who has served the community for 40 years.

Here are a few special words Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom had to say about Wall during his retirement celebration.

“He has been tremendous to work with me and the other elected officials and provide advice,” Gossom said. “He never said you had to do it this way, he offers you the pathways to pick and you decide which one you can use. Really has always been a servant to everyone, both in his time as a member of the armed forces and at this time.”

Wall was hired as an administrative assistant to former Judge Tom Bacus in 1982 after serving over 20 years in the Air Force.

