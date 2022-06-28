Pressed Dry Cleaners offers to clean, press American flags for free

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pressed Dry Cleaners will celebrate the Fourth of July by cleaning and pressing American flags for free.

Customers can bring their flags to the Market Street location or include them with a regular dry cleaning pickup order through the end of the year.

“America is a great country, and every American has to honor the flag,” Kimberly Gerstner, director of store operations, said. “The least we can offer is a free flag cleaning.”

