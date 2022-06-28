Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Pressed Dry Cleaners offers to clean, press American flags for free

“The least we can offer is a free flag cleaning.”
“The least we can offer is a free flag cleaning.”(Pressed Dry Cleaners Facebook page)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pressed Dry Cleaners will celebrate the Fourth of July by cleaning and pressing American flags for free.

Customers can bring their flags to the Market Street location or include them with a regular dry cleaning pickup order through the end of the year.

“America is a great country, and every American has to honor the flag,” Kimberly Gerstner, director of store operations, said. “The least we can offer is a free flag cleaning.”

For more information about Pressed Dry Cleaners, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morris taught sophomore chemistry at City View Junior/Senior High School, according to a school...
City View ISD employee found dead after misconduct allegations
People have accused a district employee of misconduct via social media.
City View ISD employee on paid leave as misconduct allegations investigated
Iowa Park Police say the drowning happened Sunday afternoon in Middle Lake.
Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity
This family is devastated after receiving the news that their loved one was victim to gun...
Family of man shot and killed in Wichita Falls speaks out
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Base Camp Lindsey hosts Give a Ruck march
Base Camp Lindsey hosts Give a Ruck march
American Legion hosts 3rd annual Brisket Cookoff
American Legion hosts 3rd annual Brisket Cookoff
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies
Double homicide case closed after suspect dies
For a brand new student, the paramedic program will take two years to complete.
Vernon College to offer first paramedic class since 2016