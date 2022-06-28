Email City Guide
Rain chances will stick around Tuesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 88 with mostly cloudy skies. We have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 95 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 67 with clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 73 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies.

