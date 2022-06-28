Ride and Splash teaches kids about riding bikes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bike Wichita Falls hosted their third annual fun bike educational event, Ride & Splash, near the Dr.’s Park Splash Pad in Hamilton Park on Saturday morning.

This free event encouraged people of all ages to bring out their wheels - bikes, scooters or skates - to practice handling, signaling and overall bike safety. In addition to the closed course, there were refreshments, helmet fittings, giveaways, bike adjustments and goody bags for the first 50 people to arrive.

“It’s really just an opportunity for people to come out and enjoy riding your bike in a fun place” Becky Raeke, Bike Wichita Falls co-chair, said. “It’s not just about riding bikes but enjoying the facilities that we have here in Wichita Falls, like the splash pad. Just kind of a fun day for families to come out and practice riding their bike.”

Prizes and free items to give away were available to all participants who rode their bike to this event.

