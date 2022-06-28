Email City Guide
Vernon College to offer first paramedic class since 2016

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College will offer its first paramedic class since 2016 starting on Aug. 22.

After a rigorous review process by The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Commission on Accreditation of EMS Professions, Vernon College received a letter of review proving the program has demonstrated substantial compliance with the accrediting bodies’ standards.

Vernon College students will be able to sit for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians examination for the Paramedic level.

“Our industry partners are in dire need of paramedics throughout our local area, even the state.” Shana Drury, vice president of instructional services, said. “We are pleased to be able to offer this training and build our local workforce.”

For a brand new student, the paramedic program will take two years to complete. The program also offers basic and advanced level certifications; a student can gain each level of certification while working toward their paramedic credential.

For more information, contact program coordinator Nicholas Long at (940) 689-3733 or nlong@vernoncollege.edu with any questions.

