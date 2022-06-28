WFPD arrests man after bank robbery
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a bank robbery on Tuesday at the Union Square Credit Union on Holliday Street.
A man allegedly walked into the bank around 3:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note saying he wanted money.
After receiving the money, he reportedly left the scene; police arrested him short time later. No employees nor officers were hurt.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
