WFPD arrests man after bank robbery

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a bank robbery on Tuesday at the Union Square Credit Union on Holliday Street.

A man allegedly walked into the bank around 3:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note saying he wanted money.

After receiving the money, he reportedly left the scene; police arrested him short time later. No employees nor officers were hurt.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

