WFPD arrests man after bank robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a bank robbery on Tuesday at the Union Square Credit Union on Holliday Street.

A man allegedly walked into the bank around 3:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note saying he wanted money.

After receiving the money, he reportedly left the scene; police arrested him short time later. No employees nor officers were hurt.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

