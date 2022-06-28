Email City Guide
WFPD releases Operation Slowdown results

WFPD officials would like to ask residents to continue to practice safe driving habits.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department participated in the first Operation Slowdown Grant funded by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The idea behind the grant was to primarily focus on speed violations in high-crash areas of the city that involved serious injuries or death. Officers could also make traffic stops for other hazardous violations, such as intersections, seat belts and distracted driving.

The following citations were issued during this two-week campaign, ranging from June 7 to June 21, 2022:

  • Speed violations – 455
  • Seat belt violations – 3
  • Child safety seat violations – 0
  • Intersection violations – 4
  • Distracted driving violations – 1
  • Arrests – 1
  • Enforcement hours total – 203.07

WFPD officials would like to ask residents to continue to practice safe driving habits; they said to plan your trip and allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination safely.

