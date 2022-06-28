Wichita Falls Democratic Party to host Roe v. Wade rally

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’ve felt the need to do something about Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last week, a group in Wichita Falls will be hosting a rally for those interested in making a change.

The Wichita Falls Democratic Party will be putting on the rally for those who want to make a change in this upcoming election.

Kay Wendeborn, president of the Wichita Falls Democratic Party, said her office is getting phone calls from young girls who want to get involved and make a difference in women’s rights.

“When you live in this country, you are bound by duty to help tell your representative what it is that you need. If you don’t vote, nothing gets changed. We’re at a virtual standstill in Washington. D.C. right now,” Wendeborn said.

The Roe v. Wade rally will take place on July 9.

