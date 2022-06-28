Email City Guide
Work continues to repair Daniels Road bridge

Part of Daniels Road closed after a culvert collapsed.
Part of Daniels Road closed after a culvert collapsed.(Mickey Fincannon)
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of taxpayer dollars are being used to repair a bridge on Daniels Road due to culverts being washed out during a storm weeks ago.

At first look it seemed like a simple repair. However, after further inspection they noticed the culvert was rusting away and if not fixed properly, the bridge could have collapsed. While officials have been working toward getting other county roads fixed, like River Road, once they learned of the damage to Daniels Road, it became top priority.

“This is totally unexpected,” Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner for precinct 2 said. “We try to have money in budget for situations like this, but this little project probably ends up costing the county taxpayers $20,000-$30,000 just in cost of material to repair this bridge.”

He said it is frustrating when surprises happen like this, but his goal is to keep residents safe and the bridge needed to be repaired to ensure that. He also expects the road to be back open and drivable sometime this week, but the construction won’t finish for another week or so.

