WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - All good things must come to an end and our stretch of nice summer weather is about go! Starting Thursday, high temperatures will rise up close to 100. We’ll be in that range again on Friday but may see a small drop this weekend. A little tropical moisture could produce a shower or two over us and help lower daytime highs by a few degrees.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.