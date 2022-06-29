Hotter’N Hell looking for host homes for visiting riders

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hotter’N Hell Hundred is less than two months away and thousands of riders are set to participate in the event, many of whom will need a place to stay once they get in town.

Executive director Chip Filer said the Hotter’N Hell cyclists fill up hotels within a 100-mile radius of Wichita Falls.

“If you have an extra bedroom or bedroom suite and want to host a couple of riders, sign up on the home page,” Filer said. “We’ll get a hold of you. We’ll find some riders that are looking for a place to stay and we’ll match them up with you. Quite frankly, you’ll probably build friendships for life.”

If you are interested in hosting a rider, you can head over to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred website.

