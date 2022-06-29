Porter Hulme makes progress in recovery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Porter Hulme is a 10-year-old boy who has been recovering after being trapped under a one-ton truck. A dozen good Samaritans pulled over to help his brother lift it off of him.

After one last surgery, Porter is being transferred to rehab and is one step closer to going home.

Kim Hulme, Porter’s mother, said there’s a long road left of recovery for him, but there has been a lot of progress in the past month.

“Just from yesterday to today, I got him up yesterday and he can’t bear any weight at all and today I could feel like he wasn’t just dead weight there. I could feel so much more strength in him,” Kim said.

Right now, it’s hard to tell how far rehab will take Porter, and his mom said his ability to walk on his own will depend on this next month.

“We don’t know if he’ll require leg braces, if he’ll, you know, for how long and if he’ll totally 100% walk. It’s all just up in the air and it’s how hard he wants to work,” Kim said.

Kim is mostly focused on the fact that her son is alive, something she said she’s very grateful for.

“I want him to go back to being a little boy. I’m just grateful that he’s alive, there was no head trauma,” Kim said.

Kim and her family are also grateful for all of the support they have been receiving online, which has even led to Porter meeting Brenn Hill, a country singer he’s a big fan of.

“The day of the accident, Ethan and Porter were actually listening to him, a CD they had on their way to their roping,” Kim said.

Kim said she never imagined her family receiving as much support and prayers as they have, but they are grateful for everything.

If you’d like to donate to the Hulme family for their medical expenses, click here.

